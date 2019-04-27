Sri Lanka troops find 15 bodies in raid on house

Police say 15 bodies including six children have been found in a raid in east Sri Lanka on militants linked to the Easter bombings.
Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara gave the figures early Saturday after a gunfight between soldiers and the suspected militants near Sammanthurai.
The gunfight began Friday night after police tipped off soldiers to a suspected safe house, where authorities say the militants set off three explosions and opened fire. At least three others were wounded in the attack.
Gunasekara says some of the dead likely were militants who blew themselves up in suicide bombings.
Earlier, the military said at least one civilian had been killed in the attack.
Meanwhile, the military says security forces recovered explosives, detonators, "suicide kits," military uniforms and Islamic State group flags during the raid.
The Easter suicide bombings, claimed by Islamic State, targeted churches and hotels and killed at least 250 people.