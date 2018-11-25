Call to prayer is a daily reminder of Turkey's religious and political shift

On Tuesday, a lawmaker was expelled from his own party for suggesting the adhan be uttered in Turkish again. “Chant the adhan in Turkish. I would understand it,” Ozturk Yilmaz, with the Republican People’s Party, or CHP, said on a talk show earlier in the month. “Read the Quran in Turkish. My language, if you speak it anywhere in the world, I will understand it. Why do we have this, this insult to Turkish?”