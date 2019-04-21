Ukrainian comedian poised to become president, unseating incumbent

A comedian who plays a president on a popular Ukrainian television series is poised to become the nation’s real-life president as the country voted on Sunday.
Final pre-election polls showed Volodymyr Zelensky, 41, far ahead of President Petro Poroshenko, 53, as Ukrainians began casting their ballots. With 70% support, the actor had more than tripled the gap with the incumbent since the first round of voting last month.
Poroshenko, who campaigned as a wartime president who brought economic stability to the country under the ongoing threat of another Russian attack, seems to have failed to convince voters he has done enough to combat the country’s endemic corruption.
Many Zelensky supporters said they were voting for the political novice not because they backed whatever largely unstated plans he might have for running the post-Soviet nation of 44 million, but because they sought to reject Poroshenko’s entanglement in Ukraine’s corrupted political elite.
“Zelensky is a guy who is out of the system, and that’s good,” said Anton Mykalychyuk, 27, after casting his vote for Zelensky in central Kiev. “He made his own money, so he doesn’t owe anyone in the current system anything.”
Zelensky has been a public figure in Ukraine for decades. He is best known as an actor in his comedy troupe Kvartal 95. The name of the group comes from the region where he grew up in Kryvyi Rih, an industrial city of some 800,000 in central Ukraine.
In 2015, he was cast in a new role in a television series called “Servant of the People.” Zelensky plays Vasiliy Holoborodko, a history teacher who becomes president after a video of him ranting against corrupt politicians goes viral.
Zelensky ran as an anti-establishment candidate and accused Poroshenko of not doing enough to combat corruption. The comedian used a savvy social media campaign that won over young voters. At a debate with Poroshenko two days before the election, Zelensky posed questions that were crowd-sourced from voters over his social media channels.
Instead of traditional campaigning, Zelensky kept to his performance schedule around the country with Kvartal 95, using the variety show to keep his face in the public sphere without addressing any of the substantive issues of the campaign. He rarely spoke with the press.
One of his only major interviews was granted to a journalist with the RBK-Ukraine news portal after he beat Zelensky in a ping-pong match on the night of the first election round in March. That night, Zelensky secured a double-digit lead over Poroshenko, a surprise upset in which he beat out 38 other candidates on Ukraine’s longest ballot list in history.
As the newcomer with a vaguely defined pollical persona, Zelensky created a blank canvas upon which Ukrainians could paint the candidate however they choose to view him, Fesenko said.
Zelensky’s critics say he is showman with no ability to realize his vague promises to reform the country’s political system.
Ukraine’s presidential election campaign has been dominated by voter complaints about the economic situation and calls for a complete overhaul of the country’s politics as usual.
Since independence in 1991, Ukrainian politics has been dominated by a political elite that many voters believe use their power to enrich their pockets while the rest of the country struggles economically.
The mass street protests in Kiev in 2104, which became known as the Maidan Revolution, were largely about pushing the government to adopt Western democratic reforms. The Maidan Revolution resulted in the ouster of Viktor Yanukovych, the Kremlin-favored president, who fled to Russia.
Maidan raised the hopes of many Ukrainians that the country was headed in a new direction and out of Russia’s orbit. But shortly thereafter, Russia illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula and threw its military weight behind a separatist insurgency in the industrialized east, where rebels rule over a self-declared “people’s republic.”
The military conflict between Ukraine and the Russia-backed militias remains ongoing and has so far cost more than 13,000 lives and a loss of about 20% of the country’s pre-war economic output.
Poroshenko was elected in March 2014 and presided over a slow but steady economic recovery.
Many Ukrainians complained that politicians like Poroshenko, a billionaire chocolate tycoon, were getting richer while average Ukrainians watched their utility bills eat up more of their monthly salaries.
Supporters see Poroshenko as a patriotic leader who stands up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kremlin aggression. While Zelensky is making television shows about make-believe presidents, Poroshenko has been fighting for Ukraine, said Svetlana Grybenko, 43, who said she voted for Poroshenko in Kiev.
“Those supporting Zelensky are being ungrateful for what Poroshenko has done for Ukraine,” Grybenko said. “It’s true we have a lot of problems still, but they can’t be solved overnight.”
Many hoped a debate held Friday night — the only one of the campaign — would give Poroshenko a boost at the ballot box. Although it seemed unlikely the incumbent could make a recovery on election day, his supporters said they hoped he could at least reduce the chances of a humiliating defeat.