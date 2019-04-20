Advertisement

Pope Francis carries candle up aisle of darkened basilica in Easter ritual

By Associated Press
Apr 20, 2019 | 1:20 PM
| VATICAN CITY
Pope Francis carries candle up aisle of darkened basilica in Easter ritual
Pope Francis holds a candle as he presides over a solemn Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Saturday. (Gregorio Borgia / Associated Press)

Pope Francis carried a lit candle up the main aisle of a darkened St. Peter's Basilica in a dramatic Saturday Easter vigil ritual.

The pontiff, prelates and other faithful also clutching candles appeared as slow-moving points of light in darkness, part of a procession symbolizing Christians' belief that Jesus triumphed over death by resurrection following crucifixion.

Advertisement

At the chant in Latin for "light of Christ”, the basilica's lights were suddenly switched on. Francis then reached the central altar to celebrate Easter Vigil Mass.

Among those attending the service were eight people who prepared to be baptized by the Pope. The Vatican said these new faithful are from Italy, Albania, Ecuador, Indonesia and Peru.

On Sunday, Francis will celebrate Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square and give a speech from the basilica balcony.

Advertisement
Advertisement