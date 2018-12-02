World leaders pay tribute to George H.W. Bush, who presided over a tumultuous period in international affairs

Bush is not universally loved in Russia, where some believe the United States did too little to help the country transition from communism, and blame U.S. advisors for decisions that put the state’s assets in the hands of a few oligarchs in the 1990s. However, he is also remembered for the less desirable (to Americans) cuts of chicken, primarily legs, that were sent to post-Soviet Russia in 1991 as food aid, and became known as “Bush Legs.”