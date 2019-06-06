Facing pressure from Trump, Mexico detains two migrant caravan organizers

Mujica, who is a dual U.S. and Mexican citizen, has also been accused by U.S. prosecutors of conspiring with Arizona migrant activist Scott Warren to harbor two migrants in the country illegally last year. Warren, a leader of the humanitarian group No More Deaths, which leaves water and other supplies for migrants along desolate stretches of the U.S.-Mexico border, is currently on trial for allegedly shielding the migrants from authorities for several days. Warren has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.