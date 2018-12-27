United Arab Emirates reopens its embassy in Damascus, another sign that Assad has won Syria’s civil war

The United Arab Emirates reopened its embassy in Damascus on Thursday, marking the first official acknowledgment by regional adversaries of Syrian President Bashar Assad that he has won the almost eight-year civil war to dislodge him.
The embassy was shuttered in February 2012, almost a year into a crisis that began with Arab Spring-inspired protests against Assad’s rule and metastasized into a bloody sectarian conflict that killed hundreds of thousands, made millions of others refugees and laid waste to vast areas of the country.
A number of Arab states also closed their embassies in the months following Syria’s suspension from the Arab League in November 2011, with leaders calling on Assad to leave power. Others, including Oman and Egypt, kept their diplomatic missions open.
Far from leaving, Assad is now at his strongest since the crisis began. Behind that cold truth is the lure of hundreds of billions of dollars in reconstruction projects needed to rebuild the country.
News crews congregated on the embassy’s street in Damascus’ upscale Abu Remmaneh district on Thursday afternoon (it too had been closed to traffic for more than six years), as diplomatic cars slid to a halt before the gates for officials to attend a ceremony that culminated with the raising of the Emirates flag on the embassy grounds.
“Syria is back to the Arab world and it will return with power,” said UAE Charge D’affaires Abdul Hakim Nuaimi in an interview with Syrian reporters in front of the embassy.
“This is a call to restore relations with Syria and opening the embassies of other Arab nations.”
Later, the UAE Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying the embassy had resumed work.
The reopening, the statement continued, confirmed the UAE’s desire to “restore relations between the two brotherly nations to their natural course,” with the aim of boosting Arab states’ role in “supporting the independence and sovereignty of Syria” and to “avoid the risk of regional interventions.”
The ambassador and other staff will be arriving in the first week of the new year, said one Syrian diplomatic official who withheld his name because he was not authorized to speak publicly.
There were also reports that Bahrain’s embassy would reopen next week.
For weeks, clean-up crews had been seen on the embassy’s grounds, fueling rumors that a restoration of relations between the two countries was imminent.
A visit to Damascus earlier this month by Sudan President Omar Bashir, who has strong ties with both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, was also seen as an overture to the Syrian leader.
Thursday’s reopening represents a significant victory for Assad, who had fought for years against rebel factions receiving weapons and material support from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and, to a lesser degree, the UAE.
All three countries were also involved in CIA-led logistics hubs that trained and equipped opposition fighters.
The move comes in the wake of President Trump’s announcement he would withdraw some 2,000 U.S. troops from Syria.