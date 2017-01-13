Dave Dutton, longtime L.A. bookstore owner, has died

Dave Dutton, the longtime owner of Dutton’s Books in North Hollywood, died at home Friday, his son told The Times. He had been afflicted with Parkinson’s disease.

The bookstore, which closed in 2006, operated on Laurel Canyon Boulevard for 45 years. “We carry anything that is interesting and tied in with books and the human condition,” Dutton once told The Times.

Born Davis Dutton in 1937, Dutton was traveling in Europe when his parents let him know they’d found the location for the bookstore they’d dreamed of opening. He agreed to manage it for a year — and then some. Opened in 1961, the store was run by Dutton’s parents, himself and his new wife, Judy.

Dave Dutton did part ways with the store. He was, for a time, writer and editor at Westways magazine and moved to Denver to edit another, and also briefly attended law school. But what he wanted to do was return to books.

In the mid 1970s, his parents retired and he and Judy took over ownership of Dutton’s. They expanded its footprint and its offerings, and eventually filled the space with 350,000 new and used titles. The store was known for its labyrinthine layout and towering stacks of books. It became an institution.

Dutton weathered many changes in the industry. In 1992, the chain Bookstar opened a brightly lighted, 10,000-foot discount bookstore less than 2 miles away. “We just play it from month to month and year to year and hope that we can stay one step ahead of the chains,” Dutton told The Times. “But if I were starting fresh in an untried location, I'd be very reluctant to open a general bookstore in L.A.”

But L.A. it was. Over the years, he opened shops in other locations too — Burbank, downtown L.A. — although it was the Laurel Canyon store that lasted. His was a literary family — his younger brother Doug Dutton took over ownership of Dutton’s Brentwood in the 1980s, running it until it closed in 2008, and another brother, Dennis Dutton, was a noted professor and co-founder of the website Arts & Letters Daily.

Dave Dutton’s North Hollywood store was the center of a universe of book lovers, even after it suffered damage in the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

Dave Dutton in the bookstore after the Northridge earthquake. (Julie Markes / For The Times)

Regular customers had a relationship with the owner and called frequently. “Mr. Dutton knew almost everything about anything that ever happened, especially if it happened in the Valley,” Marci Vogel wrote in The Times. “If the question was a real stumper, he'd take the phone himself. Even if he couldn't answer the question, he enjoyed commiserating with others who wondered about the same things he did.”

“My dad loved not only literature, but he loved people, and our bookstore was a place for everybody in Los Angeles to gather, and to browse, or just to hang out,” son Dirk Dutton told The Times. “My dad was never in it for the money. He just loved talking books and having fun at the store.”

Davis Dutton’s survivors include his wife, Judy, and son Dirk.

carolyn.kellogg@latimes.com

@paperhaus