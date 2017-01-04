John Hodgman will tell the truth in a new book, 'Vacationland'

John Hodgman, the actor and humorist known for his three almanacs of made-up facts, will be telling the truth in his next book.

Viking will publish "Vacationland," the writer's first book of nonfiction, this fall. The essay collection will be an "expansion" of Hodgman's comedy tour of the same name, Viking said in a news release.

Hodgman's first three books, "The Areas of My Expertise," "More Information Than You Require" and "That Is All," were satirical collections of fake facts, including, famously, a list of 700 hobo names.

"Vacationland" will collect autobiographical essays by the comedian about aging and fatherhood, as well as his experiences traveling in Maine, which he says is known for "the most painful beaches on earth" and people who will "try to sacrifice you to their strange god."

Hodgman began his career as a literary agent, before gaining fame as a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart" and as the PC in Apple’s television commercials. He's known for his dry, absurdist wit, and his appearances on television shows such as "Flight of the Conchords," "Bored to Death" and "Mozart in the Jungle."

He received rave reviews for a speech he delivered at the 2009 Radio and Television Correspondents Dinner, in which he made copious references to Frank Herbert's fantasy novel "Dune" and declared Barack Obama "the first nerd president."

Since 2010, Hodgman has served as a (fake) adjudicator on the podcast "Judge John Hodgman," a show on the Maximum Fun network in which he settles disagreements between real people. He also dispenses justice in a column of the same name in the New York Times Magazine.

In a news release, Viking president Brian Tart said, “John’s voice is singular and his humor, which is on display in his one-man shows, television and movie roles, magazine columns, and podcasts, has always been perfect for the page, and I am thrilled that he has decided to write a memoir that is as funny, enlightening, and knowing as 'Vacationland.'”

Hodgman shared the announcement of his new book on Tumblr, writing, "For once I am not lying. VACATIONLAND will be a book. ...Thank you to everyone who has come to see the show. It has been such a pleasure performing for you. When the book comes out in October I will come and say thank you personally."

He also claimed that Viking rejected his original title for the book, "John Hodgman Tells Absolutely, Maybe Awfully True Stories as He Sprints Toward Death in Emotionally and Literally Cold Places."