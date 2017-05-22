A new 'Twin Peaks' book is coming this fall

A good year for “Twin Peaks” fans is about to get even better. A new book based on the cult favorite television show, written by Mark Frost, the show’s co-creator, will be released this Halloween by Flatiron Books.

At the Friday premiere of the show's reboot, Frost confirmed the forthcoming publication of his novel "Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier," Entertainment Weekly reported. The first episode of the new "Twin Peaks" series — “splendid,” said Los Angeles Times critic Robert Lloyd — aired Sunday night on Showtime.

Frost gave scant details about the new book, but said it's “a kind of follow-up” to his 2016 novel “The Secret History of Twin Peaks,” which told the story of the fictional Washington state town where the series is set.

Carolyn Kellogg / Los Angeles Times About 100 people queue up for Mark Frost's book signing of "The Secret History of Twin Peaks" in Los Angeles.. About 100 people queue up for Mark Frost's book signing of "The Secret History of Twin Peaks" in Los Angeles.. (Carolyn Kellogg / Los Angeles Times)

A description of "The Final Dossier" on Amazon says the new book “bridges the two series, and takes you deeper into the mysteries raised by the new series.”

“‘Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier’ tells us what happened to key characters in the 25 years between the events of the first series and the second, offering details and insights fans will be clamoring for," the description reads. "The novel also adds context and commentary to the strange and cosmic happenings of the new series."

"The Final Dossier" will be the third "Twin Peaks" novel. The first,"The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer," was written by Jennifer Lynch, David Lynch’s daughter, and was released in 1990, between the first and second seasons of the original series. The book was told from the point of view of Palmer, the high school student whose murder formed the central mystery of the first series.

Frost told the Observer that one of the reasons behind writing “The Secret History of Twin Peaks” was “to foster and create interest in the show and get people looking forward to having it in their lives again.”

But with that book, he added, he was also interested in expanding and deepening that world and its history without making it too comprehensible. “I wanted to frame [the search for hidden truths] in a setting that includes mysteries and secrets of all types and let the reader sort their way through it and see what they think.”