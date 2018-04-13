Joshua Wheeler aims to put overlooked southern New Mexico on the map in 'Acid West'

So if SNM isn't Sonoran Desert flora or Billy the Kid (who's only mentioned in passing), what is it? For one thing, it's a place that hasn't fully reckoned with its legacy as the site of the first nuclear bomb test. In "Children of the Desert," Wheeler zips from history to reportage to personal essay to explore the test's effect on the generations of people who've lived downwind from it, the cancer they've inherited from it and the official silence it has been met with. Wheeler bemoans how the event has warped into cultural totem, where "I Had a Blast at Trinity" T-shirts sell for $25.99, reducing "immense tragedy to a corny pun," and the local Applebee's is be-flaired with Trinity memorabilia. "They are enjoying their Quesadilla Burgers or Grilled Chicken Wonton Tacos while looming over them is a memorial to the thing that will likely bring the world as we know it to an end."