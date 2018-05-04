David L. Bahnsen takes on the blame game in 'Crisis of Responsibility'

Bahnsen applies his understanding of capital markets to a provocative chapter on the foreclosure crisis of 2008. Here, it is liberals who come in for a flailing, with Bahnsen arguing that while Goldman Sachs is an easy target, it is also the incorrect one. His numbers indicate that few of those who defaulted on their mortgages were hardworking, unsuspecting first-time homebuyers duped by unscrupulous loan officers. To the contrary, Bahnsen concludes that “predatory borrowing” by “gamblers” looking to get rich by flipping homes caused the crisis. In his telling, it was our reliance on easy credit, the widespread conviction that buying and selling is all it takes to make it in this world, that led to the markets’ meltdown a decade ago.