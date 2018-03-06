A new mini-guidebook for seeing Los Angeles on two wheels

Los Angeles' famously pleasant weather makes it an ideal city for exploring by bike; neighborhoods have different styles — "beach cruisers on the Westside, fixies on the Eastside and roadies climbing out of every canyon." Recommendations include gorgeous routes on the edges of the city: the road to Mt. Baldy and Marvin Braude Bike Trail, a.k.a. The Strand. "The tongue-in-cheek hashtag #lasucksforcycling shows the wide variety of views and climbs available in and around Greater Los Angeles" and while "the car still reigns supreme," cycling culture, like CicLAvia, already has substantial support, and is poised to grow with the implementation of Mobility Plan 2035, which aims to make the city more bike friendly. "City Cycling USA: Los Angeles" is a start.