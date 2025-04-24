Looking for things to do in L.A.? Ask us your questions and we’ll share very specific recs

In L.A., there are two types of locals: those who have a Google Maps list filled with recommendations ready to go for every scenario. And those those who panic at the very thought of having to curate an itinerary, whether it be for an overzealous auntie who’s in town and wants to see “all the sights!” during a weekend trip, or a group of friends who want to grab dinner and drinks but all have different dietary restrictions and budgets.

If you fall into the latter group, we want to help.

We’d like to be your personal L.A. concierge, if you will. Tell us what you’re looking for in terms of things to do around L.A. and, if we select your question, we’ll tap into our expertise as local experience guides to help you come up with a plan.

Need suggestions for where to host a big birthday party on a restaurant patio? Or are you in search of fun and accessible places to take your uncle who uses a wheelchair and is visiting L.A. for the first time? Are you an Eastsider looking for a halfway-point lunch spot to meet your Westside bestie? Are you wanting to find the perfect spot that isn’t a bar to take your crush on a first date? Or are you looking for places to take your hard-to-impress teenage sister who never knows what they want to do? (I’m talking to you, Krysten.)

If you’re willing to share your specific L.A. quandary publicly, fill out the form below. We’d love to help you plan the best day (or few hours) ever in a future story.