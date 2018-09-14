19 super special literary events in L.A. this fall

This fall there are scads of literary events to feed your soul and bookshelf. Here are a few select picks.
Sept. 20, 5 to 9 p.m.
“This is (Not) L.A.” by Jen Bilik
Jen Bilik launches her book “This Is (Not) L.A.: An Insider’s Guide to the Real Los Angeles: Debunking the Clichés, Crushing the Haters, and Generally Making You Wish You Lived Here (or Happier That You Already Do)” with special guest readers, food trucks and museum collections open for guests. Free.
Natural History Museum, 900 W. Exposition Blvd, Los Angeles, 90007, www.nhm.org
Sept. 21, 7 p.m.
Lorna Luft and “A Star Is Born”
Lorna Luft launches her new book about her mother and the movie with a brand new remake, “A Star Is Born: Judy Garland and The Movie that Got Away.” Presented by WeHo Reads and Book Soup. Tickets $5-29.
West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, 90069, https://www.weho.org
Sept. 22, 5 p.m.
Karl Ove Knausgaard with Mark Z. Danielewski
At what is guaranteed to be the most packed of his local appearances, Karl Ove Knausgaard will read from and discuss his new book “My Struggle Book 6” with noted author Mark Z. Danielewski. Free, with guaranteed space in the signing line with advance book purchase.
Skylight Books, 1818 N. Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, 90027, www.skylightbooks.com
Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Jose Antonio Vargas with Viet Thanh Nguyen
Journalist and activist Jose Antonio Vargas reads from and discusses his anticipated memoir “Dear America: Notes of An Undocumented Citizen.” He’ll be in discussion with Times Critic at Large and USC professor Viet Thanh Nguyen. Tickets $8-27 via Skylight Books.
USC Bovard auditorium, 3551 Trousdale Parkway, Los Angeles, 90089
Sept. 29-Oct. 6
LAMBDA Litfest
Beginning with an all-day event at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center with panels such as “Everything You Wanted to Know about Being a Queer TV Writer but Were Afraid to Ask,” LAMBDA Litfest includes a series of evening events across the city celebrating LGBTQ writers. Most events are free.
Various locations, www.lambdalitfest.org
Sept. 30, 7 p.m.
Fran Lebowitz
The sardonic New York writer brings her wit to Los Angeles. She’ll be in conversation with Matt Holzman; presented by CAP UCLA. Tickets $29-59.
The Theatre at the Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, 90015, https://cap.ucla.edu
Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally
Married comedic actors Nick Offerman (“Parks and Recreation”) and Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”) present their joint memoir, “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told: An Oral History.” Tickets $35 via Skylight Books.
Aratani Theater, 244 San Pedro St, Los Angeles, 90012
Oct.4, 8 p.m.
Doris Kearns Goodwin
Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin reads from and discusses her new book, “Leadership: In Turbulent Times.” Tickets $20-55.
Oct. 5, noon
Juan Gabriel Vásquez
A luncheon with Colombian writer Juan Gabriel Vásquez, who will discuss his sweeping new novel “The Shape of the Ruins” over lunch at Amici Brentwood. Hosted by Diesel Books. Tickets $75.
Amici Brentwood, 2538 San Vicente Blvd, Santa Monica, 90402. Call Diesel Books for tickets: 310-576-9960
Oct. 5, 7 p.m.
Reyna Grande
Award-winning memoirist Reyna Grande expands her story — which included walking across the border from Mexico — to attending college at UC Santa Cruz in her new book “A Dream Called Home.” Free.
Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, 91101 www.vromansbookstore.com
Oct. 15, 7 p.m.
Jodi Picoult
Bestselling author Jodi Picoult brings her new novel “A Spark of Light” to Southern California, hosted by {pages} a bookstore. Tickets $45 (includes book).
Hermosa Community Theater, 710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, 90254. www.pagesabookstore.com
Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m.
Susan Orlean with Attica Locke
The New Yorker staff writer makes her home partly in Los Angeles and her new book, “The Library Book,” focuses on the L.A. Public Library’s mysterious, devastating 1986 fire — and her love of libraries. Free.
ALOUD at Central Library, 630 W. 5th St., Los Angeles 90071. https://lfla.org/aloud
Oct. 16, 5:15 p.m.
Dav Pilkey
The only Southern California appearance of Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants and Dog Man. Tickets $20 (includes Pilkey’s latest, “Dog Man #5: Lord of the Fleas”).
Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Redondo Beach, 90278 www.pagesabookstore.com
Oct. 16, 7 p.m.
Justine Bateman
Actor Justine Bateman, who has a degree from UCLA in computer science and digital media management, takes on one of the central issues of our time in her new book, “Fame: The Hijacking of Reality.” Free.
Book Soup, 8818 Sunset Blvd. West Hollywood, 90069. www.booksoup.com
Oct. 18, 7 p.m.
John Scalzi
Bestselling novelist John Scalzi, one of The Times’ critics at large, presents his new book “The Consuming Fire,” the latest in his “Interdependcy” series.
The Last Bookstore, 453 S Spring St., Los Angeles, 90013. www.lastbookstorela.com
Oct. 23, 8 p.m.
Roger Daltrey
The Who’s lead singer Roger Daltrey has been hard at work on his memoir “Thanks a Lot Mr. Kibblewhite: My Story,” which promises to separate reality from myth and connect the dots between his personal life and the band’s songs. Tickets $45-55.
Nov. 27, 7:30 p.m.
Tara Westover with Mona Simpson
Tara Westover discusses her book “Educated: A Memoir,” which has been on our bestseller list for more than six months, with Mona Simpson. Free.
Hammer Museum 10899 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, 90024. http://hammer.ucla.edu
Dec. 2, 3 p.m.
Elizabeth Gilbert and Cheryl Strayed
Bestselling authors Elizabeth Gilbert (“Eat Pray Love”) and Cheryl Strayed (“Wild”), in conversation about writing, creativity and being true to yourself. Tickets $29-59.
Royce Hall at UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Los Angeles, 90095. https://cap.ucla.edu/
Dec. 5, 8 p.m.
Sally Field
Double-Oscar winner Sally Field discusses her candid memoir “In Pieces,” which stretches from her youth through parenthood and memorable roles such as Gidget, Sybil and Norma Rae. Tickets $20-$50.
LiveTalksLA, Ann and Jerry Moss Theatre, New Roads School, Herb Alpert Educational Village, 3131 Olympic Blvd.,Santa Monica, 90404. www.livetalksla.org