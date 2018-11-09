Marina Benjamin considers isolating, maddening, shared experience of 'Insomnia'

Where it takes Benjamin is on a wild ride through mythology, science and art. She pings between mythological stories of sleepers and gods of sleep, dreamers and insomniacs, as well as cultural and literary approaches to sleeplessness. Like a night-ride through an insomniac’s mind, Benjamin’s book moves from thought to thought, driven by tangential linkages rather than logical progression. To search for some kind of order or structure in her book is less satisfying than simply going along for the ride, as the train of thought moves from René Magritte to the history of sugar production to Robinson Crusoe to the epic hero Gilgamesh, who “is one of the literature’s great insomniacs, locked out of sleep by a sweeping exultation over the many battles he has won and the multitudes of lives he has taken. … Insomnia is greedy, after all. It is also, in Gilgamesh’s estimate, a triumph: not for him the darkness of mortality. For him there is only the light of the everlasting vigil — the eternal watch for enemies — and an appetite for battle, which, in turn, precludes sleep.” These ideas and meditations often slip away from the reader before they’re fully-formed, as though Benjamin’s prose, itself sleepless, can’t hold on to one thought for too long before another is conjured.