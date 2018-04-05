The women who wielded a pen like a weapon: Michelle Dean's 'Sharp'

But that's not to diminish this book, which feels urgent in its own right. "I gathered the women in this book under the sign of a compliment that every one of them received in their lives: they were called sharp," Dean writes in the book's preface. The word isn't always complimentary. It implies intelligence and perception, but also danger and even violence, as in the blade of a knife. All of these women could wield a pen like a weapon, and one of the book's most delicious pleasures is in reading about battles between critics. These days, book reviewers tend to avoid negativity or controversy — whether because we fear being ostracized on social media or worry about losing future freelance assignments. But the women Dean profiles here were willing to be unpopular. That made them not only sharp, but brave.