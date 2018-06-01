A short and satisfying summer books preview

There are a couple times of year when colleagues start casually stopping by my office to chat about books. It would happen more often if I weren’t on a different floor than many of them — and also, it’s not just casual talk. Come June, they’re looking for something good and fun to read when they finally get to take a break — a vacation, a trip with the family, head to the beach or pool or campground or even the just backyard. Summer is when many of us get a chance to settle in with a book, something that might provide a bit of escape. Here are 16 books to look forward to — and a few that are already out, if you’re ready to get started on your summer reading.