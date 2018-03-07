Mary Gaitskill's response to #MeToo will be fiction

The excerpt, which followed a 57-year-old divorcee's resettlement in a small town and the letter exchange she begins with her neighbor's daughter, sounded like polished, perfect Gaitskill: controlled, crystalline, precise and chilling. "Torture porn," couple's therapy, menopause and the everyday horrors of the nightly news gave way to passages of correspondence with the young girl next door — letters her protagonist writes from the perspective not of Santa Claus, but the Grinch.