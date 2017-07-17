Driver blames Tesla Autopilot feature for Minnesota crash

A Minnesota man is blaming Tesla Inc.'s partially self-driving Autopilot system for a crash over the weekend.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says David Clark was driving his Tesla Model S sedan with four passengers Saturday evening in Hawick, Minn.

Clark told deputies that when he engaged the Autopilot feature, the car suddenly accelerated, left the roadway and overturned in a marsh. Clark and his passengers sustained minor injuries.

Tesla — which is based in Palo Alto and headed by Elon Musk — said it's investigating and will cooperate with local authorities. Tesla said it has not yet established whether the vehicle's Autopilot feature was engaged, but it has no reason to believe the feature worked other than as designed.

Autopilot automatically drives, brakes and keeps the car within a lane. The system requires drivers to continually touch the wheel.

