Los Angeles man trapped in circling Waymo on way to airport says he missed his flight home

A Waymo rider said he missed his flight in Scottsdale, Ariz., after the autonomous car wouldn’t stop driving in circles.

L.A. tech entrepreneur Mike Johns posted a video three weeks ago on LinkedIn of his call to a customer service representative for Waymo to report that the car kept turning in circles and that he was nervous about missing his flight.

“I got a flight to catch. Why is this thing going in a circle? I’m getting dizzy,” Johns said. “It’s circling around a parking lot. I got my seat belt on. I can’t get out of the car. Has this been hacked? What’s going on? I feel like I’m in the movies. Is somebody playing a joke on me?”

The customer service representative told Johns to open his Waymo app and that she would try to pull the car over, but seemed to struggle with getting the vehicle to stop.

Johns was returning home from Scottsdale, Ariz., according to a CBS report, which also noted that Johns “nearly” missed his flight.

On his social media post, Johns, who also works on AI initiatives, according to his LinkedIn profile, said Waymo had not followed up with him after the experience.

“You’d think by now Waymo would email, text or call for a follow-up,” he wrote. “Nope, customer service is automated and ran by AI.”

Waymo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The autonomous car company has been common on San Francisco streets for years, and recently opened its services to all riders after first rolling out a pilot program to select users. The robotaxis launched in L.A. last fall.

Waymo’s goal is to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities through autonomous driving technology, and riders and proponents of the service have lauded it as a safe and easy alternative to human drivers.

But there have also been tech glitches and safety concerns during the company’s rollout of its robotaxis in several cities.

A man in downtown L.A. on Thursday allegedly attempted to hijack a Waymo and drive away. Police took the man into custody after they eventually got him out of the car.

There have also been reports of riders experiencing harassment by pedestrians who block the car’s path and stall the vehicle.