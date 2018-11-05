Preexisting conditions, dialysis, rent control and the gas tax: A preelection guide for voters

Couple of points about this: First, it’s based on a single study published by a group of Swedish researchers in 2013. The study was limited to a database of Michigan Blue Cross members, and the authors themselves weren’t sure that the phenomenon they saw was genuine, much less applicable to the nation at large. Finally, they noticed that the overall incidence of myocardial infarction for the week following the spring switchover didn't change at all — there were more cases on Monday, but fewer in the rest of the week.