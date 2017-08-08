How right-winger Dennis Prager politicized his own symphony gig — and declared himself the victim

Radio host Dennis Prager likes to present himself as sort of a thinking person’s right-winger. With his dulcet baritone on the air and in his print columns, he seems to advance the viewpoint that America would be healthier, more pure and more civilized if his targets—gays, Muslims, feminists, “the left”—would only acknowledge that they’re outliers and assimilate into a society that is Judeo-Christian at heart. He delivers his message in a tone redolent more of sorrow than censure; think of it as Rush Limbaugh dialed in volume down from 11 to maybe a 5.

That makes Prager an odd, even bizarre, choice to headline an Aug. 16 fund-raising concert by the Santa Monica Symphony Orchestra. At the Disney Hall event, Prager is booked to conduct Symphony No. 51 by Franz Joseph Haydn, a favorite piece by his favorite composer.

Sure enough, the event has provoked a furor.

Several of the orchestra’s musicians began circulating an open letter in March declaring that they wouldn’t perform at the concert, asking fellow members to become “fully informed about [Prager’s] political opinions” and urging their friends “to not attend this concert, which helps normalize bigotry in our community.” The letter, which includes links to Prager columns or published statements, recently was posted online, along with comments from supporters of the orchestra expressing dismay about the event.

We’re asking those who feel offended by a few of your bigoted ideas...to know what they’re getting into. — Santa Monica Symphony violinist Andrew Apter, to Dennis Prager

“There’s lots of controversy,” acknowledges Guido Lamell, the orchestra’s music director and conductor, who tendered the invitation to Prager. “I’ll admit that’s a huge surprise to me.” So far, seven musicians have said they won’t perform, he says, leaving 70 still on the roster.

Prager responded to the letter on Aug. 1 with a column on the conservative website Townhall.com alleging that he is the target of “a campaign to disinvite me” staged by “the illiberal left.” This exaggerates the case in two important ways. First, there’s no campaign to “disinvite” Prager. The signatories have simply said they won’t participate, and urge their friends not to go. Michael Chwe, a UCLA professor of political science and violinist in the symphony, and one of the original signatories, says he hasn’t even been in touch with the orchestra’s management or board.

“We never asked him to be disinvited, we’ve never asked for the concert to be canceled, we’ve never asked for anything to be banned,” he says. “That’s a complete fabrication on his part.”

Prager told me by email: “These musicians have asked all other members of the orchestra not to play when I conduct and that no one come to the concert. That is not to “disinvite,” but it’s a distinction without a difference. It amounts to the same thing – stop the concert from taking place if I am the conductor.” (His responses to my questions can be found here in their entirety.) But equating a protest with a campaign to “disinvite” is a common tactic of speakers or performers facing such protests, and a dishonest one, as I’ve reported in the past.

“We’re not asking everybody not to attend and not to play,” Andrew Apter, another violinist and signatory and a professor of history and anthropology at UCLA, observed during an on-air dialogue with Prager during the latter’s radio program Monday. “We’re asking those who feel offended by a few of your bigoted ideas...to know what they’re getting into, and if they’re not comfortable with the politics here, then don’t attend.”

Second, it’s Prager himself who pumped up the political component of the controversy. The protesters focused on his specific statements about LGBTQ folks, immigrants, Muslims, and “leftism”; he can hardly object to his views being highlighted, since purveying them is how he earns his livelihood. Prager, however, reconfigured this as an attack by the left as a class against conservatives as a community. His piece was headlined, “Can a Conservative Conduct an Orchestra?” and stated the theme of the protest as “conservatives should not even be allowed to make music.” Tying the protest to one of his hobby horses, the leftism of university faculties, he wrote, “Readers will not be surprised to learn that two of the three organizers are college professors.” (The reference was to Chwe and Apter.)

That leads to the question: What was the Santa Monica Symphony thinking?

Concerts by the nearly all-volunteer group, which is supported by donations and grants, customarily take place for free in an auditorium at Santa Monica High School. But Lamell told the orchestra members in a March 26 email announcing the Prager invitation that donations are down this year, presaging “a serious shortfall.”

Lamell, a violinist of distinction who has been a member of the Los Angeles Philharmonic since 1979 and music director of the Santa Monica Symphony since 2012, told the musicians that he had invited Prager “to bring in the largest possible audience.” He identified Prager as “a virtual ‘superstar’ in his realm,” with a following of “tens or even hundreds of thousands locally, and millions nationally.”

He also cautioned that Prager is “a controversial figure” and acknowledged that some of the musicians might not wish to be involved in the concert. But he asserted that while Prager “is usually immersed in political discourse, this would not be a political event….Music is his true passion.”

Dennis Prager meets UCLA Professor Andrew Apter, a critic of his Santa Monica Symphony gig, on the air Monday. The dialogue begins at about the 36-minute mark. Dennis Prager meets UCLA Professor Andrew Apter, a critic of his Santa Monica Symphony gig, on the air Monday. The dialogue begins at about the 36-minute mark. See more videos

Lamell told me he views Prager’s appearance, which will be sandwiched between performances of Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro” overture and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony conducted by Lamell, as something of a cultural ambassadorship.

“His knowledge of Haydn is second to none,” he said. (He backed off a bit when I said that sounded implausible, given the breadth and depth of scholarship of Haydn, who is not only one of the most prolific and popular composers in the Western canon, but was a mentor to Mozart and Beethoven.)