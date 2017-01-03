Megyn Kelly will leave Fox News for NBC

News anchor Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News to join NBC, where she will have a wide-ranging role.
The move was reported Tuesday on NBC’s cable business channel, CNBC, and is expected to be officially announced by the end of the day.
Kelly will host a daytime talk program and a Sunday night news show and will have a role in its political and event coverage, according to the CNBC report.
Kelly, 46, has been with Fox News for 12 years and is the anchor of its second most-watched prime time program, “The Kelly File.” Her contract, which currently pays her $15 million a year, is up in July.
Kelly was said to have an offer in the range of $20 million to remain at Fox News.
