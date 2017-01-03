BUSINESS COMPANY TOWN

Megyn Kelly will leave Fox News for NBC

Stephen Battaglio
Contact Reporter

News anchor Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News to join NBC, where she will have a wide-ranging role.

The move was reported Tuesday on NBC’s cable business channel, CNBC, and is expected to be officially announced by the end of the day.

Kelly will host a daytime talk program and a Sunday night news show and will have a role in its political and event coverage, according to the CNBC report.

Kelly, 46, has been with Fox News for 12 years and is the anchor of its second most-watched prime time program, “The Kelly File.” Her contract, which currently pays her $15 million a year, is up in July.

Kelly was said to have an offer in the range of $20 million to remain at Fox News.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
56°