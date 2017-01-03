Megyn Kelly will leave Fox News for NBC

News anchor Megyn Kelly is leaving Fox News to join NBC, where she will have a wide-ranging role.

The move was reported Tuesday on NBC’s cable business channel, CNBC, and is expected to be officially announced by the end of the day.

Kelly will host a daytime talk program and a Sunday night news show and will have a role in its political and event coverage, according to the CNBC report.

Kelly, 46, has been with Fox News for 12 years and is the anchor of its second most-watched prime time program, “The Kelly File.” Her contract, which currently pays her $15 million a year, is up in July.

Kelly was said to have an offer in the range of $20 million to remain at Fox News.

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio