'Roseanne' revival helps ABC stage a comeback in the ratings

ABC will program 10 comedies every week in the fall, spread out across three nights. The second revival season of "Roseanne" will be paired on Tuesday with the '70s-set single-camera comedy "The Kids Are Alright," which also follows a working-class family. It will be joined by the new drama "The Rookie," played by fan favorite Nathan Fillion, who decided to leave his small town to join the Los Angeles Police Department and becomes the force's oldest rookie.