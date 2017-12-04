PBS will offer Christiane Amanpour's CNN show to temporarily replace 'Charlie Rose'

PBS is offering its member stations a version of Christiane Amanpour’s daily show on CNN International as an interim replacement for the departed “Charlie Rose.”

Stations have been without Rose’s high-minded talk program since Nov. 21, when it was dropped following a report on allegations that the host had harassed women who worked with him on the long-running late night staple. Rose’s production company owned the program and offered it to PBS stations.

Since “Charlie Rose” was canceled, PBS’s flagship station WNET in New York has been hearing proposals for a new public affairs discussion show that will attract viewers who were watching Rose’s nightly chats on a wide range of subjects. The new program could have more than one host, according to a person familiar with the station’s plans who was not authorized to comment.

Amanpour’s program, which airs on CNN International at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., will be repackaged and called “Amanpour on PBS.” It will start airing on WNET on Monday and be offered to PBS stations starting next week. The new program, which does not have a launch date, will be paired with Amanpour’s show.

PBS plans to use Amanpour’s program as a temporary solution available for stations looking for content to replace Rose’s hour. However, if her program proves to be popular, it could be a permanent offering.

Amanpour is chief international correspondent for CNN and is likely to appeal to Rose’s audience, who saw his program as a forum for sober, serious discussions they were not getting elsewhere on TV.

