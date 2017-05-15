Brad Grey, former Paramount Pictures CEO, dies at 59

Brad Grey, the former chairman and chief executive of Paramount Pictures, died of cancer Sunday at his home in Holmby Hills, his family said through a spokeswoman. He was 59.

A former talent manager, Grey led the Paramount Pictures movie and television studio, known for the “Transformers” and “Star Trek” movies, for 12 years. He left the Viacom Inc.-owned studio in February.

Before joining Paramount, Grey was a partner at Brillstein-Grey Entertainment, where he represented stars such as Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler and produced such TV shows as HBO’s “The Sopranos.”

As a movie producer, his credits include Martin Scorsese’s Oscar-winner “The Departed” and Tim Burton’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

He was hired by former Viacom CEO Tom Freston to run Paramount Pictures in 2005, replacing Sherry Lansing. Grey led the acquisition of DreamWorks SKG, the studio created by Steven Spielberg, David Geffen and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

“Brad Grey loved show business and devoted his entire professional career to bringing compelling stories, poignant images and memorable entertainers to audiences who loved them,” Grey’s family said in a statement Monday.

He is survived by his wife, Cassandra Grey; their son Jules; his three grown children, Sam, Max and Emily, from his marriage to Jill Grey; his mother, Barbara Schumsky; his brother, Michael Grey; and his sister, Robin Grey.

There will be a small private funeral service this week, and a memorial service will be scheduled in the coming weeks, the family said.

Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Justin Chang revews ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword', directed by Guy Ritchie, starring Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Aidan Gillen. Video by Jason H. Neubert Caption The 'Big Little Lies' actor says he loved 'The Simpsons' as a child and would have loved to be on the show The 'Big Little Lies' actor says he loved 'The Simpsons' as a child and would have loved to be on the show Caption Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Columnist Robin Abcarian discusses the mysteries of the Winchester house with actress Helen Mirren in the grand ballroom of the mansion in San Jose. Mirren portrays Sarah Winchester, the heir to the rifle fortune, in the upcoming film "Winchester." Caption Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Tituss Burgess talks about his love of 'Shameless,' Eva Green on 'Penny Dreadful' and more. Caption He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth. He's experienced an outpouring of emotion from fans of the show, on which he plays a father who reunites with the son he'd abandoned soon after birth.

ryan.faughnder@latimes.com

@rfaughnder