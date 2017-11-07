Yet another Harvey Weinstein accuser files a sexual assault report with London police

Another woman has reported to authorities that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her, London’s Metropolitan Police said Tuesday, bringing the number of alleged victims in Britain to eight.

The woman made the report Oct. 31, saying Weinstein assaulted her overseas in 1991, police said. They said Scotland Yard detectives have provided details of the accusation to the jurisdiction where the woman said she was attacked. They did not specify the location.

The woman’s identity was not public.

Tuesday’s announcement comes hours after the New Yorker published an article saying Weinstein hired private investigators and former Israeli spies last year to dig up information on his accusers and on journalists trying to make their allegations public.

In the last month, Weinstein has faced a plethora of public allegations from several dozen women accusing him of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape spanning four decades. At least 14 have filed sexual assault reports with police in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, New York and London.

Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister has repeatedly said that Weinstein "unequivocally denies allegations of nonconsensual sex."

Last week, the New York Police Department stepped up the pressure on Weinstein, saying that it had received a "credible" rape allegation from an actress, had corroborated parts of her story and was gathering evidence for an arrest warrant.

Paz de la Huerta has said she told New York police that Weinstein raped her twice in 2010. The “Boardwalk Empire” actress gave a detailed account to Vanity Fair, published Thursday. The NYPD’s chief of detectives, Robert Boyce, told reporters Friday that investigators have found her account believable, that they have corroborated portions of her statement and that subpoenas have been issued.

Friday’s public statements by Boyce are the most high-profile move by law enforcement against the producer.

New York prosecutors ultimately will decide whether to charge Weinstein. Boyce said his detectives were working with them.

Since a New York Times article Oct. 5 first revealed allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, accusations and condemnations have engulfed him. Weinstein Co., the studio he co-founded, fired him last month. He also has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the Producers Guild of America and the Television Academy.

Actresses Asia Argento, Rose McGowan, Lucia Evans and Lysette Anthony have all publicly stated that Weinstein raped them or forced them to perform a sex act.

In Los Angeles, police are investigating an Italian model-actress’ allegation that Weinstein forced her to have sex with him in her hotel room in 2013. It is the first case related to Weinstein to be reported to police in Southern California.

Last week, the Los Angeles Police Department said it was investigating allegations made by a second woman. A department spokesman did not provide details about the claims but said the incident occurred in 2013. The LAPD described the alleged behavior as lewd conduct.

Beverly Hills police have opened at least two investigations into Weinstein. They did not provide details of the investigations but urged anyone who believes themselves to be a victim to come forward.

CAPTION The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. CAPTION The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. CAPTION A day after a gunman entered a small Baptist church in Texas and killed 26 people, investigators on Nov. 6 were honing in on what connections the suspect might have had with the tight-knit, rural congregation. A day after a gunman entered a small Baptist church in Texas and killed 26 people, investigators on Nov. 6 were honing in on what connections the suspect might have had with the tight-knit, rural congregation. CAPTION Johnnie Langendorff was driving to the home he shares with his girlfriend in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when he saw two men exchanging gunfire outside the town’s First Baptist Church. Johnnie Langendorff was driving to the home he shares with his girlfriend in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when he saw two men exchanging gunfire outside the town’s First Baptist Church. CAPTION At least 26 people were shot and killed Sunday when a 26-year-old gunman dressed in black opened fire at a Baptist church in a small town near San Antonio, Texas. At least 26 people were shot and killed Sunday when a 26-year-old gunman dressed in black opened fire at a Baptist church in a small town near San Antonio, Texas. CAPTION At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. President Trump kicked off his five-nation Asia tour in Japan. A year ago, California appeared to be cracking down on those reluctant to vaccinate children. Artist Young-il Ahn has been making paintings for decades. At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. President Trump kicked off his five-nation Asia tour in Japan. A year ago, California appeared to be cracking down on those reluctant to vaccinate children. Artist Young-il Ahn has been making paintings for decades.

richard.winton@latimes.com

Twitter: @lacrimes