Senators start giving away money Harvey Weinstein donated to them

Several senators are giving away money donated to them by Harvey Weinstein, seeking to distance themselves from the Oscar-winning movie producer as his sexual harassment scandal erupts.

Among them is Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.), who said he will take the $14,200 that Weinstein has contributed to him and donate it to charities supporting women.

Over the years, Weinstein has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Democratic politicians and causes, most notably to the presidential campaigns of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and Patrick J. Leahy of Vermont confirmed that they will be donating money given to them by Weinstein to various charities. Those amounts range from $2,700 to $7,800.

A spokesman for Booker said his campaign has donated the $7,800 received from Weinstein to the New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault, a nonprofit charity organization.

Heinrich is giving the money to Community Against Violence, a nonprofit organization in New Mexico, according to a spokesperson.

Reports on Friday said Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is returning money to Weinstein, but her office did not reply to a request for comment.

Weinstein is facing accusations from several actresses and former employees that he made unwanted sexual advances on them, according to a Thursday report in the New York Times.

The fallout from the scandal is having repercussions in Washington, D.C., affecting numerous politicians who have received money from the liberal movie mogul, including some who have publicly supported women’s rights and feminist causes.

During the most recent presidential election, Weinstein threw ritzy fundraising parties for Hillary Clinton that added millions of dollars to her campaign’s coffers and were attended by celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lopez. One of the fundraisers was a Broadway musical concert featuring an appearance by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Weinstein has also donated to the Clinton Foundation. The foundation says on its official website that Weinstein gave in the range of $100,001 to $250,000 through June 2017.

Obama has had ties to Weinstein for many years, and his daughter Malia worked as an intern for Weinstein Co. in New York this year before entering Harvard University.

Other politicians who have received donations from Weinstein include Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who received $2,500 in 2014 for her campaign to become California’s attorney general.

The Clinton Foundation and Harris’ office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Obama could not immediately be reached for comment.

CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION Tom Petty's last interview. Tom Petty's last interview. CAPTION Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. Musician Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest. He was 66. CAPTION In "Lucky," a 90-year-old atheist has outlived and out-smoked his contemporaries, and as he comes to terms with his own mortality, he searches for ever-elusive enlightenment. Starring Harry Dean Stanton. Video by Jason H. Neubert. In "Lucky," a 90-year-old atheist has outlived and out-smoked his contemporaries, and as he comes to terms with his own mortality, he searches for ever-elusive enlightenment. Starring Harry Dean Stanton. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION In "Our Souls at Night," two widowed neighbors develop an unexpected relationship in their small Colorado town. Starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. Video by Jason H. Neubert. In "Our Souls at Night," two widowed neighbors develop an unexpected relationship in their small Colorado town. Starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Lifelong G-Man Mark Felt, aka "Deep Throat," leaks information to the press that helps to uncover the Watergate scandal of 1974 in "Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House." Starring Liam Neeson. Video by Jason H. Neubert." Lifelong G-Man Mark Felt, aka "Deep Throat," leaks information to the press that helps to uncover the Watergate scandal of 1974 in "Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House." Starring Liam Neeson. Video by Jason H. Neubert."

david.ng@latimes.com

@DavidNgLAT