How HBO is vying with Amazon and Netflix to attract cord-cutters worldwide

The Spanish drama "Patria" is one of them. It's based on a bestselling novel about two families during the Basque conflict — still a fraught topic in some quarters. It's being developed by one of Spain's most famous TV showrunners, Aitor Gabilondo, creator of "The Prince," a cop show that was the country's biggest prime-time series in 2016, according to Variety. Another HBO project is the Swedish comedy "Gosta," which tells the story of a child psychologist in Stockholm who moves to a rural town, rents a cottage in the woods and tries to be the nicest person in the world.