Hulu hires Joel Stillerman from AMC Networks as it expands original shows

In a move intended to expand its portfolio of original shows, Hulu has announced that it is hiring Joel Stillerman from AMC Networks, where he has headed original programming and development for the AMC channel and SundanceTV and has overseen such popular series as “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul.”

Hulu said Wednesday that Stillerman will join the company in the new position of chief content officer. He will manage the overall content strategy for the company, including acquisitions and original programming. Stillerman will report to Hulu’s chief executive officer, Mike Hopkins.

The streaming company has been transforming itself from a service known mainly for repackaging old TV shows and movies to a major player for original content and a competitor to Netflix and Amazon. It recently scored a hit with “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a new adaptation of the Margaret Atwood novel. Other shows under its Hulu Originals banner include “Chance,” starring Hugh Laurie, and “The Path,” starring Aaron Paul.

Craig Erwich has overseen Hulu’s content for the last three years. Hulu said Erwich will keep his current role “and increase his focus on the company’s original programming.”

Hulu, which is based in Santa Monica, is a joint venture between several major media companies including the Walt Disney Co., 21st Century Fox, Comcast and TimeWarner.

Stillerman will relocate to Los Angeles from the New York area. He joined the New York-based AMC Networks in 2008.

“It has been an absolute pleasure working with Joel Stillerman for the last near-decade,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios, in a statement. “Joel has played a major role in the transformation of AMC from a movie channel into an established leader in original programming.”

AMC said it will be searching for a replacement for head of programming for AMC and SundanceTV.

During his tenure at AMC, Stillerman has overseen the development of other hit series including “The Night Manager” and “Into the Badlands.” He added the SundanceTV lineup to his plate in 2015.

Prior to joining AMC, he worked at Yolo Films, an independent film and TV production company, which he founded in 2003 and where he served as chairman.

