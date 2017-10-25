Jeff Glor is named next anchor of 'CBS Evening News'

Veteran correspondent Jeff Glor will be the next anchor of “CBS Evening News.”

Glor, 42, was named to the post Wednesday by CBS News President David Rhodes. He has been with the news division for 10 years in various capacities, including as lead anchor for CBSN, the division’s streaming video service.

“Jeff is a thoughtful, probing journalist with the versatility to anchor in any circumstance — from daily reporting to the most significant events of our time,” Rhodes said in a statement. “In his more than 10 years at CBS News, Jeff has earned the trust of viewers and his colleagues. He represents the best journalistic values and traditions that will carry the ‘Evening News’ into a digital future.”

Glor will take over the chair over from Anthony Mason, who has served as interim anchor since May. Mason — who took over after Scott Pelley vacated the chair to return to the newsmagazine “60 Minutes” full-time — remains with CBS News as a senior national correspondent and co-host of the Saturday edition of “CBS This Morning.”

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio