'Black Panther' is a powerful force at the box office everywhere — including Africa

To be sure, Africa remains a tiny market for films, compared to other parts of the world, and the African grosses for "Black Panther" are a blip in the movie's overall total, accounting for less than $3 million in ticket sales for opening weekend. West Africa, a region that includes Nigeria and Ghana, had 32 theaters in 2016, according to data from the National Assn. of Theatre Owners. Major international theater chains lack a presence there.