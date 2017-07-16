NPR and SAG-AFTRA reach a tentative deal on a three-year contract

SAG-AFTRA has reached a tentative agreement with National Public Radio on a new three-year contract covering 400 union news and programming employees at the nonprofit radio service.

Terms of the new deal reached just after midnight Eastern time on Saturday night were not disclosed. A representative for SAG-AFTRA said the deal provides for “salary increases and effectively repelled efforts to erode union protections and institute a two-tiered salary system.”

SAG-AFTRA and NPR had been approaching a standoff as the union balked at management’s proposals for lower minimum salaries for new hires and more flexibility in allowing union work to be contracted out to its 600 member stations, most of which use employees who are not covered by the bargaining unit.

The contract with the SAG-AFTRA members working for the Washington-based NPR, which provides the daily national news programs "Morning Edition" and “All Things Considered,” expired June 30. The two sides agreed to another 24-hour extension following the end of a two-week extension that expired midnight Friday.

The bargaining unit was ready to ask the union’s national board to authorize a strike vote on Saturday. But the tentative pact puts off any potential job action.

“Both sides have been working over several months to reach this new, forward-looking agreement that meets the needs of NPR’s employees and operations. SAG-AFTRA members will have an opportunity to vote to ratify the agreement in the coming weeks,” an NPR representative said in a statement.

CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "War for the Planet of the Apes," directed by Matt Reeves and starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn and Judy Greer. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "War for the Planet of the Apes," directed by Matt Reeves and starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn and Judy Greer. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "War for the Planet of the Apes," directed by Matt Reeves and starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn and Judy Greer. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "War for the Planet of the Apes," directed by Matt Reeves and starring Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn and Judy Greer. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the best movies from the first half of 2017, from major studio offerings such as “Get Out” and “Cars 3” to indie darlings “The Big Sick” and “Personal Shopper.” Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the best movies from the first half of 2017, from major studio offerings such as “Get Out” and “Cars 3” to indie darlings “The Big Sick” and “Personal Shopper.” CAPTION Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" CAPTION Pamela Adlon of "Better Things" has a surprising choice when asked about a classic show she would love to have been on. Pamela Adlon of "Better Things" has a surprising choice when asked about a classic show she would love to have been on.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio