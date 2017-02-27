Oscars TV ratings even with last year

The ratings for ABC’s telecast of the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday were nearly even with those of last year’s ceremony, according to early data from Nielsen.

In the 56 overnight markets, the Oscars show averaged a 22.4 rating, just below last year’s figure of 22.5. Each rating point represents the percentage of households tuned in.

The ratings only measure the program through the final commercial break. The major snafu over the the best picture award, erroneously given to “La La Land” before it went to rightful winner “Moonlight,” was after the break.

Nielsen is set to issue national ratings for the telecast on Monday afternoon. In 2016, the Oscars ceremony averaged 34.47 million viewers. Based on this year’s overnight markets, the average audience for this year’s telecast will likely be in the same range.

The highest-rated markets for the telecast were New York with a 31.1 rating, followed by San Diego (30.7), Los Angeles (30.5), Chicago (30.5) and San Francisco (30.3).

UPDATES:

8:42 a.m.: This article was updated with last year’s overnight rating for The Oscars.

The article was originally published at 10:40 a.m.