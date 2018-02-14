Mega producer Ryan Murphy strikes multi-year deal with Netflix

Netflix has nabbed another top television hit-maker, Ryan Murphy, in an escalation of the skirmish for talent with traditional television networks.
Netflix on Tuesday night announced that it had signed a multi-year deal with Murphy, an edgy producer for Fox's TV studio whose hits include "American Horror Story," "Feud," "Glee" and "The People vs. O.J. Simpson," among others.
Murphy is the second major show-runner who has abandoned his or her longtime television home for Netflix. Murphy has spent the bulk of his career at 20th Century Fox Television, a place he lovingly called home. But the lure of Netflix — with its deep pockets for programming and its more than 100 million subscribers — is proving to be a potent lure.
In August, longtime ABC writer-producer Shonda Rhimes, who created "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal," also decamped for Netflix — leaving ABC without a trusty source of hits.
Netflix declined to comment on financial terms of the five-year deal, which some media reports said was worth as much as $300 million.
Murphy's deal with Netflix begins July 1.
"Ryan Murphy's series have influenced the global cultural zeitgeist, reinvented genres and changed the course of television history," Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer, said in a statement announcing the new partnership. "His unfaltering dedication to excellence and to give voice to the underrepresented, to showcase a unique perspective or just to shock the hell out of us, permeates his genre-shattering work."
Murphy's move signals the beginning of an expected talent drain from Fox even before its $52.4-billion sale to Walt Disney Co. is completed. Disney also was eager to have access to Murphy's content, and Disney CEO Bob Iger reached out to Murphy in December, shortly after the deal was announced.
"I got a call from Bob Iger and I said point-blank, 'The stuff that I do is not specifically Disney and I'm concerned about that,'" Murphy said at the Television Critics Assn. winter press tour in Pasadena. "'Am I going to have to put Mickey Mouse in "American Horror Story"'?"
Murphy said Iger assured him that wouldn't be the case.
"The history of this moment is not lost on me," Murphy said in his statement. "I am a gay kid from Indiana who moved to Hollywood in 1989 with $55 in savings in my pocket, so the fact that my dreams have crystallized and come true in such a major way is emotional and overwhelming to me. I am awash in genuine appreciation for Ted Sarandos, Reed Hastings and Cindy Holland at Netflix for believing in me and the future of my company which will continue to champion women, minorities and LGBTQ heroes and heroines, and I am honored and grateful to continue my partnership with my friends and peers at Fox on our existing shows."
Murphy's new original series, "Ratched" and "The Politician," will premiere globally on Netflix. Murphy also oversees production on the series "American Crime Story," "American Horror Story," "Feud," "9-1-1" and the upcoming "Pose."