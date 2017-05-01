Ryan Seacrest is Kelly Ripa's new co-host on 'Live'

Ryan Seacrest is joining Disney-ABC’s syndicated morning show “Live” as Kelly Ripa's co-host.
Ripa introduced Seacrest on Monday's program, where he took his place beside her on the set. The program has been renamed "Live with Kelly and Ryan."
Seacrest, 42, brings major star power to “Live,” having hosted the full run of singing competition “American Idol,” which for years was a prime-time ratings juggernaut.
Seacrest is widely known — and well compensated — for his ability as a live TV performer. In recent years, he has handled ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” where he covers the ball drop in Times Square.
Ripa has been sitting beside guest co-hosts on “Live” since May 2016, after it was announced that her previous on-air partner Michael Strahan was leaving the program to take a full-time role on Disney-ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
At the time, Ripa was upset she was kept in the dark about Strahan’s plans to leave until shortly before his departure was announced.
The rotation of guest hosts since Strahan’s departure has not helped ratings. “Live” is down 18% in the 2016-17 TV season, with an average of 3.2 million viewers. It’s still the second most watched daytime syndicated talk show, behind “Dr. Phil.”
Seacrest could remedy that decline as he is familiar to viewers and is friends with Ripa. He has appeared as a guest co-host numerous times in recent years.
The peripatetic host will move to New York. He will continue to do his daily morning radio program for iHeart Radio's 102.7 KIIS-FM in Los Angeles from one of ABC's studios on the upper west side of Manhattan.
Seacrest will also continue to handle red carpet event coverage for Comcast’s E! Entertainment Network.
