The reason Hollywood's studio leadership is in flux: The business model is changing

From the outside, Hollywood looks like a thriving town with massive blockbusters and growing box-office revenue. But pull back the curtain and the legacy movie business is under siege, contributing to the highest level of executive churn in years.

Three of the six major studios — Paramount, Sony and Fox — have removed or replaced their top executives in the last year. Jim Gianopulos, the longtime head of the 20th Century Fox movie studio, lost his job. Paramount Pictures Chairman Brad Grey was pushed out. Michael Lynton resigned last month as chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment. Warner Bros., Walt Disney Co. and Lionsgate have also made high-level changes.

Some of the current leadership turnover reflects long-term struggles at the individual companies, especially Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures Entertainment, which have yet to replace their chief executives.

But the management shake-ups also signal wider challenges in the movie business amid fast changing viewer habits. Consumers are going to the multiplex less often and gravitating more to premium television, streaming services and video games. The media companies that own the studios also are grappling with shrinking cable subscriptions as more consumers cut the cord.

“The studios are being challenged from every which way,” said a prominent producer who declined to be named for fear of jeopardizing his relationship with studio executives. “We're on the precipice of big seismic changes, and whenever that happens, there are upheavals in management.”

Hollywood has weathered multiple periods of disruption throughout its more-than century-long existence, all driven by technological advances. The end of the silent movie era in the late 1920s killed the careers of stars who couldn’t make the transition to talkies. The rise of television in the 1950s stirred fears that people would stop going to the cinema.

Decades later, studios were forced to adapt to VHS tapes, which upended how consumers watched movies in the home. The late Jack Valenti, who ran the Motion Picture Assn. of America for nearly four decades, famously described the threat of home video in 1982 by likening the VCR to the Boston Strangler. Those fears quickly proved to be misplaced as videotapes and later DVDs became a key profit center for the studios.

Now, emerging digital platforms and mobile technology are creating fresh anxieties about the future of the big screen. While annual box-office revenues has been relatively stable because of global blockbusters and higher ticket prices, movie theater attendance has remained stagnant. Cinemas in the U.S. and Canada sold 1.32 billion tickets last year, which was flat with 2015 and down from 1.4 billion a decade ago, according to a new report from the MPAA. Studios have long relied on foreign markets to power growth, but even the international box office is cooling off, thanks to a dramatic slowdown in China.

All this has made the job of running a studio more perilous than ever, especially as studio profits have inevitably eroded. Total profit for the seven biggest film studios declined an estimated 15% to $4.18 billion last year, a drop of $700 million from 2015, according to investment firm Cowen & Co. Much of the pain was felt at two studios. Paramount lost $445 million last fiscal year, and Sony recently took a $1-billion write-down on its film business.

“When studios lose money, people get fired, but that doesn't necessarily fix the problem,” Cowen & Co. media analyst Doug Creutz said. “The problem is audience behavior. People are going to movies less and less, and when they're going, everyone's going to see the same movie.”

You could bring in genius people to run these studios and I don't think the overall problems are going to change. — Doug Creutz, analyst with Cowen & Co.

Studios need their movies to be more visually stunning than ever to lure patrons to cinemas. So increasingly they are relying on so-called tent pole films — expensive movies for a global audience that spawn multiple sequels. Studios now spend $120 million to $150 million to market a potential blockbuster, compared with roughly $80 million a decade ago, according to industry sources.

When these high-cost movies flop, the studio bosses who approved them feel the heat. Paramount had hoped its CGI-heavy kids movie “Monster Trucks,” which cost $125 million to make, would become a new franchise, for example, but parent company Viacom Inc. had so little faith in the movie that it took a $115-million write-down months before the release. That ill-advised gamble, and the weak returns from pricey but supposedly reliable franchises such as “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” contributed to Grey’s ouster.

Twentieth Century Fox Film’s chairman, Jim Gianopulos, was pushed out last year by James and Lachlan Murdoch to make way for former DreamWorks CEO Stacey Snider. Although the studio had been profitable, Lachlan Murdoch, executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, blamed box-office results for the shake-up, illustrating the growing pressures on studio chiefs to consistently turn out massive hits. “It’s doing fine, but it should be doing much better,” he said of the film studio at a September industry conference.

Tent poles and franchises have become so important that Warner Bros. in December dismissed its development and production head, Greg Silverman, partly because of questions about his creative stewardship of the DC Entertainment superhero franchise. Even though “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and “Suicide Squad” made big bucks, the poor reception by fans and critics darkened the future of Warner Bros.’ most important property.

“I definitely think the atmosphere and the market have changed, and when that happens, usually someone’s getting blamed for it,” said Brian Oliver, president of Cross Creek Pictures, a film production company and financier. He also was a producer on “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Black Swan.”

The traditional studio chief’s usual bag of tricks doesn’t work the way it used to. Studios once could virtually guarantee a certain box-office haul by distributing a family movie with enough marketing dollars behind it and by releasing it on a holiday weekend. But that’s no longer the case, adding uncertainty for studio heads, as Lynton of Sony acknowledged a year ago at an industry conference. “That makes it a scarier business to be in,” he said.