Vice Media President Andrew Creighton departs following sexual harassment allegations

David Ng
By
Oct 31, 2018 | 12:15 PM
Andrew Creighton, left, president of Vice Media Group and Shane Smith, founder of Vice, during the Vice.com Launch Party at Skylight One Hanson on Sept. 15, 2011, in Brooklyn, N.Y. (Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images)

The president of Vice Media has resigned from the company several months after a report was published alleging he sexually harassed a colleague.

In December, the New York Times reported that Andrew Creighton reached a $135,000 settlement with a former employee who claimed that she was fired after she rejected an intimate relationship with him.

Vice declined to comment publicly on Creighton’s departure, but a person familiar with the matter said the company conducted an investigation into the claim made in the article and determined that the allegations about Creighton were without merit.

Creighton nevertheless has decided to step down from his role to focus on new endeavors, his health and family, the person said.

Vice is a digital media and video publisher that caters mostly to millennial audiences. The company was originally founded in 1994 as a Montreal-based magazine but has grown its digital presence to become one of the most influential new media companies for the youth demographic.

Earlier this year, Vice saw its chief digital officer Mike Germano depart the company following allegations in the same New York Times article from two women claiming he engaged in inappropriate behavior.

Brooklyn-based Vice named Nancy Dubuc as its chief executive officer in March, taking over from co-founder Shane Smith. Dubuc previously headed A&E Networks, where she managed such cable channels as A&E and Lifetime.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, Dubuc said she has established a firm sexual harassment policy at the media company. “It won’t be tolerated,” she said.

