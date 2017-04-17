Writers Guild negotiations put on hold for one week as contract deadline looms

In a sign that contract negotiations will go down to the wire, talks between the Writers Guild of America and Hollywood’s major studios and networks have been put on hold for one week as the two sides move closer to the May 1 deadline with no agreement in sight.
Both sides issued a statement late Monday saying that they have agreed to resume negotiations April 25. Neither side elaborated on the situation but they had been scheduled to meet Monday after the Easter holiday weekend.
It remains unclear what transpired Monday behind closed doors but the breakdown in talks so close to the deadline indicates that little progress has been made in the negotiations, which began in March.
This marks the second time that negotiations have fallen through. The two sides walked away from the table March 24 after the guild said producers balked at their demands. The producers claimed that the writers walked away first, which the guild has denied.
The WGA is engaged in discussions with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the major studios, networks and independent producers. The two groups have been bickering over issues including compensation and benefits, with the writers demanding more pay and greater employer contributions to the health plan.
An online strike authorization vote is set to begin Tuesday and conclude April 24, the day before talks are set to resume. The last time the WGA struck was in 2007, with a work stoppage that lasted 100 days and brought much of the Hollywood industry to a halt.