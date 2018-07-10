Airline bathrooms are getting smaller — you’re not imagining it

At shoulder height, the width of Rockwell’s Advanced Spacewall restroom — made by the company’s B/E Aerospace unit — is about the same that of as older economy-class restrooms. The space savings comes around sink level, as the wall curves in to allow a row of three seats to be tucked on the other side of the wall, under the bend. The lavatory, which is just one available option, provides seven inches more of cabin space, according to a Rockwell spokeswoman. The company and several airlines declined to provide full dimensions.