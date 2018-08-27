Amazon's Whole Foods is starting to steal Trader Joe's shoppers

Of course, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is famously patient. Amazon will use Whole Foods as a lab to reinvent grocery shopping before expanding what works, said Neil Ackerman, a former Amazon executive who now works for Johnson & Johnson. “They are willing to experiment and be totally misunderstood for long periods of time,” he said. “Walmart is built to deliver pallets to 4,000 stores, and Amazon is built to deliver packages to millions of homes. Who do you want to bet on: the pallet people or the package people?”