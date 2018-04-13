Median CEO pay at largest companies reaches a record $15.7 million

At ManpowerGroup, the staffing provider, the ratio of CEO to worker pay is 2,483 to 1; at retailer Kohl's, the ratio is 1,264 to 1. (Manpower notes in its proxy that 95% of the employees used in that calculation are "associates" employed at client firms in 80 countries, a majority of which are in temporary roles; if it calculated the ratio using just the 5% that are permanent staff, the ratio would be 273 to 1.)