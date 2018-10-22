Netflix is selling $2 billion in junk bonds to fund new shows

Netflix Inc. is once again turning to the junk bond market to fund new programming as the streaming-video giant seeks to maintain its torrid subscriber growth.
The $2-billion bond offering, which will be issued in dollars and euros, comes a week after the company reported a bigger jump in subscribers than Wall Street analysts expected. The bonds would push the cash-burning company’s debt load above $10 billion for the first time. Netflix’s market value has soared almost 70% this year to about $140 billion.
Netflix said it will use proceeds from the offering to continue to acquire and fund new content. The company said last week that it expects to burn about $3 billion in cash this year as it continues to prioritize original series and movies. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Deutsche Bank AG and Wells Fargo & Co. are managing the sale of the 10½-year bonds, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Impressive subscriber and revenue growth have given Netflix leeway to continue to spend massive amounts of money to fund its programming. Last week, S&P Global Ratings upgraded the company’s credit by one level to BB- and raised its outlook to stable from positive. Moody’s Investors Service raised its rating in April, when the company last issued bonds.
The company’s announcement comes a few days after Uber Technologies Inc. raised billions of dollars in cash by tapping the high-yield bond market in a private placement. Demand for the debt has been spurred by the most severe supply shortage since 2008, according to JPMorgan analysts, and the higher demand kept a lid on relative borrowing costs even as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates.