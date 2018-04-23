Southern California home prices jump to a new record high

Southern California's median home price jumped 8.4% in March from a year earlier, setting a new all-time high, as hopeful buyers engaged in bidding wars over a limited supply of homes on the market.
The six-county region's median price for new and resale houses and condos hit $519,000 last month, up $40,000 from a year earlier, real estate data provider CoreLogic said Monday. March's median topped the previous all-time high of $509,500 set in December.
Sales, meanwhile, fell 6.2% compared with the same month last year, in part because there were fewer homes on the market than in 2017.
When adjusted for inflation, March's median price — the point where half the homes sold for more and half for less — is still 13.4% below the high reached during last decade's bubble. But on a year-over-year basis, prices have now risen every month for six straight years — a result of an increase in jobs, historically low mortgage rates and a shortage of homes for sale.
One major reason for the supply shortage is that despite an increase in construction after the recession, home building hasn't returned to historically normal levels. The nationwide problem is blamed on a variety of factors, including that a slew of builders went belly up in the wake of the financial crisis.
In California, economists say, the problem is exacerbated because for decades, too few homes have been built relative to job and population growth. That's in part because residents have fought against construction projects, expressing concern over traffic and the changing character of their neighborhoods.
In March, there were fewer homes for sale in all six Southland counties than there were the same month a year earlier, with declines ranging from 2.8% to 18.3%, according to data from online brokerage Redfin. In February, only one county — San Diego — had more homes for sale than a year earlier, and that increase was essentially nothing: 0.2%.
The mismatch between supply and demand sent prices up throughout the region last month.
- Los Angeles County: The median price rose 6.6% to a new record of $585,000.
- Orange County: The price rose 8.7% to a new record of $725,000.
- Riverside County: The price rose 7.1% to $375,000.
- San Bernardino County: The price rose 7.5% to $328,000.
- San Diego County: The price rose 6.8% to a new record of $550,000.
- Ventura County: The price rose 5.6% to $565,000.
Sales in all six counties dropped compared with a year earlier. The biggest decrease was in Riverside County, where sales fell 8.1%.
