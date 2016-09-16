California's job engine revs, quieting unemployment concerns

California employers quieted any lingering doubts about the state’s economy in August, as an uptick in hiring helped absorb hoards of new job-seekers last month.

The state added 63,100 jobs during the month as the jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.5%, according to data released by the Employment Development Department on Friday. Across the country in August, employers added a total of 151,000 new positions.

The report brought good news in the wake of two consecutive months of rising unemployment rates in the state, up from 5.2% in May to 5.5% in July.

Since last August, the state has inflated payrolls by 378,000 workers — a 2.3% gain. Despite new paid-leave mandates, a rising minimum wage and strict environmental regulations, California has managed to grow faster than the rest of the country for several months.

California’s strongest industries were government, professional services and trade, transportation and utilities, which together recorded a net hiring gain of 51,300 new positions.

Manufacturing, long the bulwark of California’s economy, shrank again in August as 3,400 jobs were cut on net.

