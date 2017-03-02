Here are the risks investors face buying shares of Snap

Snapchat maker Snap Inc. held the biggest initial public offering ever for a Los Angeles company on Wednesday, pricing its shares at $17 apiece. The company is making its debut on the New York Stock Exchange today. We're covering it here, blow by blow.
|David Pierson
The most anticipated technology stock offering in years is not without significant risk.
Here's a splash of cold water for investors to consider when deciding whether to buy a piece of Snap Inc., the Venice photo and video messaging app.
- Snap is losing gobs of money. In 2015, Snap lost $373 million on revenue of $58.7 million. Last year, revenue grew to $404.5 million, but losses grew to $514.6 million. The gap is shrinking, but how much longer before Snap makes a profit?
- Snap is overwhelmingly reliant on young users . In its S-1 — a form that companies planning to go public file with the SEC — the company identified as a risk the fact that the majority of its users are between 18 and 34 years old, a demographic that “may be less brand loyal and more likely to follow trends than other demographics.”
- How will Snap keep adding users? Growth is already slowing. If it can't reverse that in any meaningful way, Snap will have make sure its existing users stay on the app longer. That amps up the pressure to deliver even more addictive features. Lastly, Snapchat requires well-established cellular-based data networks because of the heavy data usage. That limits the app's appeal in developing markets where the company could seek growth.
- Snap has no headquarters. Instead, it's spread out in a complex of offices in Venice. Of the 10 California-based technology companies with the biggest IPOs over the last 15 years, all have had headquarters . Snap acknowledged in its S-1 that this could be a problem. “This diffuse structure may prevent us from fostering positive employee morale and encouraging social interaction among our employees and different business units,” the filing stated. “Moreover … we may be unable to adequately oversee employees and business functions.”
- Snap's competitors are already copying its best-known features. The company insists it will find a way to outthink and outpace its rivals.