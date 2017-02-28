How the Los Angeles Times has described Snapchat over the years

Snapchat allows users' messages and photos to disappear seconds after they're displayed. The Los Angeles Times' description of the service has evolved over the years.

When new apps hit the market, journalists must decide how to describe the newfangled technology to readers. As the company, its technology and its usage change, so too do our descriptions.

The Los Angeles Times started covering Snapchat in 2012, months after the Venice company debuted its eponymous app. Below are some of the ways our reporters have described the app over the years.

H/T to Harper’s magazine , which gave Buzzfeed a similar treatment in 2015.

2012

Snapchat, which has skyrocketed in popularity among teens who want to send private messages that pop up and, once read, disappear.

Snapchat, an app often used to send "sexts," or sexually explicit content

2013

Snapchat, the Venice start-up that recently turned down a $3-billion acquisition offer from Facebook

Snapchat, the blazing hot messaging start-up

2014

Snapchat, a popular mobile app

2015

Snapchat, the ubiquitous social media app among teens

2016

Snapchat, a video-sharing powerhouse adored by media giants ... [and] a camera company eliciting chills across Silicon Valley

2017

Snapchat, the leading entertainment hub for 158 million daily users — most of them young adults.