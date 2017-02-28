Snapchat app maker Snap Inc. filed papers Feb. 2 to move forward with what’s expected to be the biggest initial public offering ever for a Los Angeles company.
Follow our coverage here.
How the Los Angeles Times has described Snapchat over the years
|Tracey Lien
When new apps hit the market, journalists must decide how to describe the newfangled technology to readers. As the company, its technology and its usage change, so too do our descriptions.
The Los Angeles Times started covering Snapchat in 2012, months after the Venice company debuted its eponymous app. Below are some of the ways our reporters have described the app over the years.
H/T to Harper’s magazine , which gave Buzzfeed a similar treatment in 2015.
2012
Snapchat, which has skyrocketed in popularity among teens who want to send private messages that pop up and, once read, disappear.
Snapchat, an app often used to send "sexts," or sexually explicit content
2013
Snapchat, the Venice start-up that recently turned down a $3-billion acquisition offer from Facebook
Snapchat, the blazing hot messaging start-up
2014
Snapchat, a popular mobile app
2015
Snapchat, the ubiquitous social media app among teens
2016
Snapchat, a video-sharing powerhouse adored by media giants ... [and] a camera company eliciting chills across Silicon Valley
2017
Snapchat, the leading entertainment hub for 158 million daily users — most of them young adults.