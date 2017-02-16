How much money Snap's existing shareholders could reap in the IPO

The maker of Snapchat is putting about a fifth of the company up for public sale to investors over the next couple of weeks.

Some of the shares in Snap Inc. are coming from the company itself. And at a proposed price of $16 each, selling all of them would bring the company nearly $2.5 billion, including an extra allotment set aside for after the initial rush.

But up to $1.1 billion in additional shares are being sold by either company officials or investors who were able to get an early stake in Snap through private deals in the last five years.