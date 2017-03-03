NBCUniversal invests $500 million in Snapchat maker's IPO

NBCUniversal teamed up with Snapchat to produce mini TV shows for the app that are offshoots of its established properties, including "The Voice."

NBCUniversal Chief Executive Steve Burke announced to employees Friday that the company purchased a $500-million stake in Snap Inc.'s initial public offering.

At $17 per share, the Comcast-owned media conglomerate behind Universal Studios, Bravo, USA Network, DreamWorks and more received about 15% of the shares available in this week's IPO.

With Snap shares quickly rising since their public trading debut Thursday, NBCUniversal's allotment was worth $784 million by early Friday.

But don't expect the company to sell soon. NBCUniversal was the first advertiser on Snap's Snapchat app and the first major network owner to commit to developing shows for Snapchat, such as spinoffs of the "The Voice" and "Saturday Night Live." Snap and NBCUniversal also collaborated around the 2016 Olympics. And NBCUniversal owns portions of media start-ups BuzzFeed and Vox -- two other key business partners of Snap -- through $600-million worth of investments.

"It is rare to have the opportunity to invest at this stage in a company as visionary and dynamic as Snap, and it is a compliment that they chose NBCU as a partner," Burke told his employees.

Snap declined to comment.